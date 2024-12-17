Summary A new leak suggests the Galaxy S25 Ultra could have the thinnest bezels on a smartphone yet.

Three color variants are rumored for the S25 Ultra: blue, black, and gray.

The device is also rumored to feature Qi2 magnetic charging.

Naturally, with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series getting closer, there has been an increase in leaks and rumors about the highly-anticipated devices. Now, a new leak is sharing what the S25 Ultra's screen bezels and colors could be like.

According to reliable leaker @UniverseIce on X, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have the narrowest bezels of any smartphone yet, exceeding the already thin bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Xiaomi 15. If this is true, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to have one of the best-looking smartphone displays on the market in 2025.

The S25 Ultra could come in three colors

It may also have Qi2 magnetic wireless charging

@UniverseIce on X also detailed the three color options rumored for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The first is a blue variant with a light blue back color and a silver frame with a "hint of blue." The second variant is a black S25 Ultra with a frame that is light silver. Finally, the third variant is gray with a "hint of gold" on the back cover and the frame.

We'll find out if these rumors are true when the Galaxy S25 series launches sometime early next year.

Recently, an in-hand look at what could be the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked on Reddit. Looking back at that video, it may have featured the gray variant of the phone. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumored to get Qi2 magnetic charging, giving users more charging and accessory options.

Recently, an in-hand look at what could be the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked on Reddit. Looking back at that video, it may have featured the gray variant of the phone. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumored to get Qi2 magnetic charging, giving users more charging and accessory options.

I'm excited to see the S25 series in action with One UI 7. I'm a sucker for thin bezels on any device, whether it's a tablet, monitor or smartphone, so if the Galaxy S25 Ultra's bezels are as slim as the leaks suggest, it could have the most eye-catching smartphone display ever.