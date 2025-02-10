Summary The Galaxy S25 Edge could have a 200-megapixel primary camera, 12GB of RAM, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Edge's biggest compromise could be battery life, as it's rumored to have a 3,900mAh battery, slightly smaller than the S25's 4,000mAh battery.

Apple is reportedly working on a new slim smartphone called the iPhone 17 Air, and Oppo is about to release its thin foldable phone, the Oppo Find N5.

At its Galaxy Unpacked event in January, Samsung had its own "one more thing" moment at the end of its presentation by revealing and teasing the design of its new slim smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge . However, not much else has been known about the device until now.

A known leaker recently shared a partial spec list for the Galaxy S25 Edge on X, offering us fresh insight into what the phone might be like. The leaker, known as @PandaFlashPro, asserts it's been "confirmed" that Samsung's ultra-slim smartphone will feature a 200-megapixel main camera, 12GB of RAM, a 120Hz display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, an armor aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Additionally, the phone could have a thinner vapor chamber compared to the S25 and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. You can check out the original post below.

Thin phones are making a comeback

The S25 Edge is rumored to be under 6mm thick

Samsung / Pocket-lint

With the Galaxy S25 Edge coming soon and Apple reportedly working on a slim iPhone 17 Air , 2025 is set to be the return of the slim smartphone. Oppo will be the first to kick things off, as the company recently announced it is fully revealing its ultra-slim foldable phone, the Find N5 , on February 20. It is rumored that the Find N5 will be just 4mm thick unfolded and released globally as the OnePlus Open 2 .

According to SmartPix, the Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to be 5.84mm thick, which makes sense given how it looked in person at Galaxy Unpacked. The iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, is rumored to be between 5.5mm to 6mm thick. The Galaxy S25 Edge's most significant compromise could be battery life, as it's rumored to have a 3,900mAh battery, slightly smaller than the Galaxy S25's 4000mAh battery and quite a lot smaller than the S25 Ultra's 5,000mAh battery.

The phone is also rumored to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Given Samsung's unique partnership with Qualcomm for the Galaxy S25 series , I'd be shocked if the Edge didn't have it. I'm excited to see slim smartphones hit the market this year, but I just hope none of them are susceptible to bending like the iPhone 6 famously was a decade ago.