Summary Samsung has reportedly delayed the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge until May or June.

The delay is not due to quality issues but possibly because of internal changes at Samsung.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to be just 5.8mm thick, have a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 200-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Samsung's new ultra-slim smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge , was unveiled at its Unpacked Event for the S25 series in January and was initially widely speculated to launch sometime in April. However, it seems that plans have changed.

According to tipster Ice Universe on X and the South Korean news publication ET News, Samsung has delayed the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge until May, possibly even into June. Samsung has reportedly informed three telecom carriers in South Korea about the delay.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to host an online event to launch the Galaxy Edge when it's ready for the full announcement.