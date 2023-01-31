Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S23 lineup in a day's time but the phones continue to leak like crazy ahead of time. Now photos and even a video of Samsung's lineup have appeared on Twitter.

Samsung has the new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra up its sleeve, all set to be announced on 1 February. But those phones haven't been quite far enough up that sleeve, with leaks happening left and right.

The latest leaks come via Dylan Xitton on Twitter. Spotted by SamMobile, Xitton shared photos of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in a local carrier store as well as a hands-on video that showed the screen and overall design of the phone. Some of the photos and the video have been removed from Twitter thanks to copyright claims. But some remain - at least for now.

The images above show a black Galaxy S23 Ultra in all its glory and, we have to say, it looks pretty good.

Expectations are already high for what will be a big flagship release, thanks to the inclusion of a large 6.8-inch display, 200-megapixel primary camera, and up to 256GB of storage. The more this thing leaks, the more it's something that people look forward to.

Leaker Ice Universe has also shared images of their own including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and of course the Galaxy S23 Ultra. All four look good, but we can surely expect them to look even better in person.