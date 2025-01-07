Summary Galaxy S25 series design to feature flat edges & round corners similar to iPhone 16.

Minor camera upgrades expected for Galaxy S25 Ultra; details on S25 & S25+ not disclosed.

All Galaxy S25 devices to have Snapdragon 8 Elite & expected slight RAM increases.

With the launch of Samsung's anticipated Galaxy S25 series just around the corner , now is a good time to unpack everything we expect from this year's flagship S series devices.

It's set to be a pretty incremental year for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra , but if you're into design changes, there might be enough to warrant an upgrade, especially if you're using an earlier Galaxy S series device -- unless, of course, you aren't a fan of the iPhone 16's design or the recently released Galaxy S24 FE .

Generally, though, based on everything we know so far at least, the Galaxy S25 line will likely have a lot in common with the Galaxy S24 series.

When will Samsung reveal the Galaxy S25?

The big launch is only a few weeks away

WinFuture / Pocket-lint

Samsung recently revealed that its next Unpacked event will take place on January 22nd at 10am pt/1pm ET. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung.com and the tech giant's YouTube channel. We don't have a release date for the Galaxy S25 line, but it will likely launch towards the end of January or in very early February.

Pocket-lint will also be on the ground at the keynote, bringing you all the news directly from the hands-on area.

This year, most of the Galaxy S25's changes will likely be design-related

Yes, the phones will probably look like Apple's iPhone 16

OnLeaks / AndroidHeadlines

Look, I know hardcore Samsung fans hate to hear it, but the company really does copy nearly everything Apple does to some extent, and this year is no exception. Based on leaked, very official-looking renders shared by Android Headlines/OnLeaks and Winfuture, all Galaxy S25 devices will adopt flatted edges and rounder corners. A leaked real-life photo shared by reliable leaker Ice Universe backs up this rumored design direction. I like this more refined look, and it makes sense given Samsung's Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 also feature these subtle design cues.

Other rumored changes include reduced bezels across the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Along with having slightly bigger displays, this might mean all three phones will be smaller and lighter, too. The Galaxy S25's camera bump, which ditched the S23's sizable camera array for independent lenses (which looks sleeker as far as I'm concerned) is set to return, only with slightly thicker rings around the lenses (Via PCMag).

All three devices are expected to feature Qi2 support, which means they'll work with magnetic accessories, similar to Apple's MagSafe line (I bet most MagSafe compatible accessories will work with the Galaxy S25 line, too). According Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), this year's colors are poised to be pretty boring, with the "sparkling" options possibly being the only exceptions. Check out the full list of colors below:

Minor Galaxy S25 camera upgrades are expected

We don't know much about the Galaxy S25/25+'s array

Gizmochina

According to Ice Universe, this year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera that's capable of 5x zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that can hit 3x zoom. The ultrawide is rumored to be upgraded to 50-megapixels from 12-megapixel on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, similar to how Apple improved the iPhone 16 Pro's ultrawide camera.

Regarding the Galaxy S25 and S25+, not much is known about this year's camera upgrades, so expect both devices' shooters to be very similar to the Galaxy S24 line. If there are any changes at all, my bet is that they'll be pretty minor.

All Galaxy S25 devices will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite

Ram increases could be coming, too

Qualcomm's top-tier chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, is expected to be featured in the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. According to Ice Universe, all Galaxy S25 devices will feature the top-tier chip worldwide, which is good news for Samsung users outside of the United States.

All devices are expected to get a minor RAM upgrade to offer more headroom for new Galaxy AI features (which surprisingly haven't leaked yet). This means the Galaxy S25 and 25+ could feature 12GB, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra getting 16GB of RAM. Of course, all three flagship devices will run One UI 7 and Android 15, too.

How much will the Galaxy S25 series cost?

Prices are expected to remain pretty much the same

The cost of Samsung's Galaxy S series devices has been pretty stagnant these past few years and that isn't expected to change in 2025 (although there are some reports that it might increase ). These are just guesses, but I can see the Galaxy S25 starting at $800, the Galaxy S25+ hitting roughly $1,000 and the Ultra pushing into $1,300 - $1,350 territory.