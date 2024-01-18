Key Takeaways Galaxy AI brings new capabilities to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, allowing users to modify and enhance messages with professional tones.

The Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search and live translation, can be used to improve the user-experience.

Samsung confirmed plans to release an update that brings Galaxy AI to select Galaxy phones and tablets, expanding the range of devices with these features.

Galaxy AI is arguably the headlining feature of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and for good reason. With a few taps or swipes, you can have your S24 rewrite a message to change its tone to be more professional before sending it to your boss, or add a bunch of emojis to your message if that's more your style.

Using Galaxy AI, you can also do things like use Circle to Search or live translate phone calls, messages or in-person conversations.

If you already have a Galaxy phone and aren't sure if you should upgrade to the new Galaxy S24, maybe this will help make your decision: Samsung will release an update for select Galaxy phones and tablets, adding Galaxy AI to the devices.

Here's what Samsung told Pocket-lint when asked if the company planned on bringing its shiny new Galaxy AI features to more devices via a software update in the future:

We look forward to bringing the Galaxy AI experience to the Galaxy S23 series, including the S23FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 later this first half.

To break that down more clearly, that means that if you own any of the following devices, you should expect to receive an update in the first-half of this year that adds some or all of the new Galaxy AI features to your device:

Samsung didn't provide an exact timing, but that's to be expected considering that the S24 series is currently available for preorder and not in stores yet. I expect once Jan. 31 passes, we'll start to see the One UI 6.1 update start to trickle out for supported devices.

Along with the launch date, another unknown aspect about the rollout will be if there are any Galaxy AI features that don't trickle down to older devices. A few of the AI features are run on-device, but the bulk of the AI features on the S24 are cloud-based and require an internet connection, making it easier to bring those features to older devices.

To be clear, the features that currently run on the device are Translations in Messages, Calls and Interpreter, the Edit Suggestions feature in the Gallery app and the Photo Ambient Wallpaper feature.