After debuting its take on generative AI features on the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, Samsung finally has a firm date for when Galaxy AI will start becoming available on older Samsung Galaxy phones, foldables and tablets. The update will start rolling out this Thursday, March 28, and include Samsung's OneUI 6.1, which will add Galaxy AI to older Samsung devices.

Samsung previously shared that its Galaxy AI suite would come to 2023 smartphones and tablets not long after it introduced the S24 line, and clarified that new features like Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Live Translate, and Chat Assist would specifically be bundled in as part of the OneUI 6.1 update. Now we know exactly when to start obsessively updating the software update page in Settings.

Galaxy AI makes the things you're already doing easier

It intends to streamline processes, but does it?

Galaxy AI includes features for translating calls and texts, generating summaries of notes and recordings, removing, resizing, and moving subjects in photos, and searching for just about anything by circling with your finger or stylus. You can read through our review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra review for a better sense of how useful Samsung's first pass at generative AI features are (in short, it's a mixed bag).

We think OneUI 6.1 is worth updating because you'll be able to try all of these features for free, plus, as with any software update, there are bug and security fixes included in the update. It makes sense to update, plus why not give the new features a try?

Last year's smartphones, foldables, and tablets are first in line

Upgrading phones every other year pays off

If you don't already own a Galaxy S24, owners of a Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9, S9+, or S9 Ultra from carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, or retailers like Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy will be able to download OneUI 6.1 starting March 28. In the case of tablets, Samsung also notes that Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S9 line will receive OneUI 6.1 first.

Like most software updates, it won't necessarily be available to download on all supported devices at the same time, but that's when you can reasonably start checking for it.

Easy-peasy, user-friendly steps

Starting on March 28, you can check to see if the update is available for your compatible Samsung device by going through the following steps:

Open the Settings app Scroll to the bottom of the screen, then find and select Software update On the next screen, select Download and install

Next, your phone will check to see if an update is available. If it is, follow the prompts to complete the installation process. If not, check back a couple of times a day until you see it.

I recommend installing the update when your phone is fully charged, and you have a strong Wi-Fi connection to ensure the process goes smoothly. Even better if you have your phone plugged into a charger while it installs.