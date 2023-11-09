Key Takeaways Samsung is introducing Galaxy AI, a comprehensive mobile AI experience, that will transform everyday mobile usage with its advanced features.

The first feature of Galaxy AI is AI Live Translate Call, which allows users to communicate with people who speak different languages during phone calls.

Samsung assures minimal privacy concerns as all translations will take place on-device, promising a seamless and secure user experience.

You don't need to have been paying the closest attention to the smartphone world to know that artificial intelligence, or AI, is going to play a huge role in what future devices are capable of. We already use AI in a variety of ways without even realising it, including every time we take a photo and our phones use AI to reduce noise, improve clarity, and more. But Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones make a big deal out of AI and the features it makes possible - and Samsung wants in. Introducing Samsung Galaxy AI, a technology that will arrive next year.

Samsung is so bullish on what Galaxy AI will do that it promises it will usher in "a new era," adding that "no company can harness AI’s potential like Galaxy." But what does that mean, and when will Galaxy AI actually launch? Here's a hint - Samsung is expected to unveil some new phones in January 2024, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy AI in your Galaxy phone

This isn't the first time we've heard whispers that Samsung was working on its own AI initiative. There was a report last month that hinted as much, but a new Samsung press release has lifted the lid on what's coming.

"Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by our open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders," the press release explains. "It will transform your everyday mobile experience with the peace of mind you count on from Galaxy security and privacy."

As for what that means in terms of cold, hard features, the first will be AI Live Translate Call, and it's coming to a future Galaxy phone - again, that January Unpacked event seems a good bet to us. But what is AI Live Translate Call? Samsung says it'll allow us to speak to people on a phone call even if they speak another language entirely.

"AI Live Translate Call will soon give users with the latest Galaxy AI phone a personal translator whenever they need it," the explanation begins. "Because it’s integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of having to use third-party apps is gone. Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show." Samsung is quick to point out that the translation will take place on-device, so there should be minimal privacy concerns.

Samsung also promises that this is "just a glimpse of what’s to come," hinting that there is more to look forward to. As if that January event wasn't already looking like a must-watch.