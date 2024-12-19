Summary A newly leaked render shows off what could be the Galaxy S25+ and 25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25+ looks to have more rounded corners than the 25 Ultra.

Other leaks suggest the S25 series will support Qi2 magnetic charging, and that the S25 Ultra will have extremely narrow bezels.

With the Galaxy S25 series expected to launch sometime early next year, rumors and leaks surrounding the highly anticipated flagship phones have been spreading like wildfire. Now, another new leak has shared a glimpse at what the Galaxy S24 line could look like.

This leak comes courtesy of known tipster Evan Blass, who posted renders of what the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra could look like on X. Based on the leaked images, the phones have more rounded corners, as past leaks have indicated, with the Galaxy S25+ having even more rounded corners than the Ultra.

In this leaked image (via @evleaks), the Galaxy S25+ is on the left, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is on the right. This is a leak after all, so take things with a grain of salt.

Evan Blass

Related The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature insanely thin bezels The Galaxy 25 Ultra is rumored to have the narrowest bezels on a smartphone ever, outdoing the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Leaks, leaks, and more leaks

These leaked renders match up with other leaks about the phone

The new leaked renders show the Galaxy S25 Ultra possibly having slightly more angular corners than the S25+, but still rounded nonetheless, and a departure from the design of the S24. Another leak dropped recently about the Galaxy S25 Ultra having insanely thin bezels. Looking at that extremely low-resolution leaked image from Evan Blass on X, it seems like the bezels on the phone are almost invisible.

The Galaxy S25 series is also rumored to have Qi2 magnetic charging capabilities. That would make the devices compatible with magnetic wireless chargers and accessories, similar to MagSafe on the iPhone. A supposed in-hand look of the Galaxy S25 Ultra was also leaked on Reddit last month, further corroborating leaks about the device's rounded corners and thinner bezels.

2025 is shaping up to be a great year for smartphones. First, we have OnePlus kicking things off with the OnePlus 13, and then Samsung possibly following up soon afterward with the Galaxy S25 series. A new iPhone SE is finally expected to arrive as well. There are rumors of a Galaxy S25 Slim, but it will likely launch later in the year.