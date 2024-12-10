Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy S25 series may support Qi2 wireless charging with a magnet.

Qi2 is a charging standard that makes wireless charging faster and more efficient.

If Samsung adopts Qi2, other Android devices coming out next year may follow suit.

Apple introduced MagSafe with the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup in 2020, letting users attach phone cases, chargers, and other accessories to their iPhones magnetically. Now, Samsung might be borrowing this magnetic concept from Apple.

This information comes from a trail of leaks suggesting that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series will support Qi2 wireless charging with a magnet. The source of this leak is Ice Universe on Weibo via @Jukanlosreve, who is known for posting leaks and rumors on X (via Android Police). There isn't hard evidence to support this claim, but it's interesting and believable.

What is Qi2 wireless charging?

It's a wireless charging standard Apple and other tech giants helped create

Qi2 is a charging standard released by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which Apple, Google, Samsung, and more are part of. The idea behind the Qi2 standard was to make wireless charging faster and more efficient (via GSMArena). Regarding magnets in devices with Qi2, the WPC posted on X during the summer that "All Qi2 labelled devices include magnets."

If a device supports Qi2 wireless charging, it has a magnetic ring inside to help it attach and align to wireless chargers and support magnetic accessories, similar to MagSafe on the iPhone.

If the Samsung Galaxy S25 series supports Qi2 wireless charging, magnetic charging could finally arrive on an Android flagship device. There's already one Android phone out there that supports Qi2 magnetic charging: the mid-range HMD Skyline.

Admittedly, wireless charging might not be for everyone, but it would be nice to see more Android devices finally adopt the technology. If Samsung does feature Qi2 wireless charging with the Galaxy 25 series, other Android manufacturers might follow suit on their flagship devices. The Samsung Galaxy 25 series is expected to launch early next year.