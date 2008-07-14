TomTom One UK GPS receiver

A to B? It's got to be TomTom, I hear you cry. With mobile phones now coming with GPS, do you really need an entry-level £149 device from the Dutch manufacturer?



At the core of the TomTom One is the 3.5-inch square LCD touchscreen offering 65k colours and QVGA quality. In keeping with other models in the TomTom range there is just one button on the TomTom One - the on/off switch - and everything is controlled via the on-screen menu interface. Power and PC connectivity is supplied by a USB socket at the bottom of the device.



Keeping with the minimalistic approach, the cradle has been redesigned to be small and snug with TomTom taking branding to the max and giving it a trademarked name no less. Called the EasyPort, the mount folds up, suckers to your windscreen easily (it's also easy to take off) and doesn't actually add much to the overall size of the device. Total dimensions are 92 x 78 x 25mm and 148 grams.



Get past the simple design and you have a standard TomTom offering with the usual software that if you've used or seen being used, will know and love.



The offering is basic as the model number suggests. There is no traffic support out of the box although you can add a TomTom traffic system to enable it. There is also no Bluetooth support for handsfree dialling or FM transmitter so you can get the instructions on your radio wirelessly. Additionally there is no SD card slot for using it as a media player and no lane guidance screens as seen on other models higher up in the range.



You will get the incredibly useful "Help me!" system that allows you to describe where you are to breakdown or emergency services, TomTom Home software support, and ability to navigate to addresses via postcode or intersection, as well as the advantage of TomTom Map Share, so you can benefit from map corrections made by the TomTom community.

Verdict The trouble with a basic offering is that it's just that and you'll probably find that your mobile phone, complete with GPS, will offer you the same kind of functionality.



Trouble is that to do that you'll have to use your mobile phone, which you might not want to do, and if other members of your household want to know where to go then they'll have to take your phone with them.



The appeal therefore of the TomTom One is for those that need a GPS occasionally, but not all the time.



Okay so you don't really get all the extras on the higher models in the range like the bigger screen or Bluetooth support, but if you are just bothered about getting from A to B, and want turn-by-turn instructions (something phones still aren't great at) then this will do the job nicely without breaking the bank.