No matter how much manufacturers try, there is no getting over the fact that a speaker on a GPS unit isn't going to be any match for your speaker system in the car. TomTom realising this have released a cradle for its Go 510, 710 and 910 range that includes a FM transmitter built-in. Great idea or one that should be left on the shelf?



So why would you want an FM transmitter for your GPS? Working like Griffin's iTrip the FM transmitter from TomTom allows you to tune into your GPS via your Car Stereo and therefore get the instructions via your car's speakers.



In addition to instructions, you can also use your TomTom for handsfree calling via your mobile and using the unit's built-in MP3 player listen to music.



Those with an iPod and the penchant for cables on their dashboard can also opt to plug it in to the GO 510, 710 or 910 via the iPod Connect Cable (sold separately) and the FM Transmitter Mount lets you play your iPod tunes through the car radio too.



Setup involves a couple of button presses and tuning the TomTom and you car radio to the same frequency.



In tests and the system works very well with the best results when the GPS cradle was directly over the radio rather than to one side (i.e. directly under, and closer to the aerial on the roof).



Of course choosing this option does mean that you can only play music via the TomTom and if you're a fan of listening to the radio then this isn't going to work as you're using it to get directions.



Of course when a direction is given it will interrupt any music playing and the same goes for the phone functionality as well.

Verdict If you're not too impressed with the speaker volumes on the TomTom range or want to benefit more from the unit's in-built MP3 player or the ability to connect your iPod, for £35 quid this a great edition to what is already a great satnav device.



However something to bear in mind before you reach for your credit card. Those in built-up areas might suffer from the same problems that affects the iTrip - i.e., interference from pirate music stations, and the only other thing to consider is not being able to listen to the radio while you listen to the directions.