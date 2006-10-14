TomTom 910 GPS receiver

While the TomTom One offers those looking to get into GPS something basic for the their first time, the TomTom GO 910 sits at the other end of the scale, and is some £300 more expensive.



New to the range is a 4-inch LCD touchscreen, the promise of improved GPS performance and hundreds of features and software improvements but is really worth your while? We get driving to find out.



The first noticeable difference is the size. The TomTom Go 910 is a big beast with as we've already mentioned a 4-inch touchscreen and a bulky exterior thanks to the inclusion of a 20GB hard drive that features complete maps from Europe including the UK and Ireland, the USA and Canada.



The decision by TomTom, means that chances are, wherever you are, you won't get lost and if you are a frequent traveller to the US and mainland Europe this inclusion means you'll be able to step off the plane and get moving straight away. Paper maps will be a thing of the past, guaranteed.



Get past the size and the TomTom Go 910 offers more features than you can shake a stick at and a couple that you probably won't use.



The mapping software and user interface is virtually identical to the other TomTom models in the range. New features to the TomTom Go 910 include Speed camera data that warns you when you are approaching a camera, and more usefully, the speed at which it is set.



The software also gives you voice instructions including road names when it comes to a turning. Instead of simply telling you to take the third exit on the roundabout, it’s take the third exit on the roundabout on to the B3144. The instructions do help, but they aren't the be all and end all.



Aside from the mapping software the unit offers an MP3 player, picture viewer and even the ability to connect your iPod. While all this sounds rather groovy, why you would want to, over your car stereo for example, is beyond us. The speakers, while better than the Garmin Nuvi 360, are still lacklustre when compared to your car's. Away from the car they are not going to give you that party atmosphere over plugging your iPod into a hi-fi unit or a hotel TV.



When it comes to the picture viewer the lack of SD card means you can't even shoot pictures on your digital camera and then play them back on your unit in the field as you need to transfer them to via computer.



Finally the handsfree calling functionality, featured in the previous TomTom700 has improved further with users being able to connect a Bluetooth phone to the unit and perform a number of features. As before this means you can make calls and send texts. You can also have your address book transferred over to the unit and the 910 also supports the calling of Points of Interest if the number is available.

Verdict Where the TomTom One and Garmin Nuvi 360 are small and compact so they can be easily pocketed following the increase in crime for these desirable units, the TomTom 910 is anything but. In practice, this means you are left wondering what to do with it once you get to your final destination. Our feeling is, that you'll end up leaving it in your car - something that at £500 we wouldn't recommend.



That said, you can't fault the TomTom for its feature list; maps of the world, Bluetooth, iPod controls, MP3 player, picture viewer, etc etc, however when you really look closely you aren't likely to use most of these features on a day to day basis.



Our recommendation, while the Bluetooth was good, this is probably more powerful than you will ever need, and our advice is, if it must be a TomTom go budget and opt for the TomTom One.