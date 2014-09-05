Watch out Google, Sony's coming at'cha with its Smart EyeGlass AR specs (hands-on)

Although they have previously been teased in prototype form, Sony now seems to be much further ahead with its own rival Google Glass style augmented reality spectacles, and it was ready to demonstrate its Smart EyeGlass device at the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin.

The specs feel and look more like active 3D glasses for televisions than Google Glass and from our demo they still feel unfinished, but it's great to see a big brand taking on Google in this particular field.

In terms of heads-up display and features, the pair we tested only had the one really. We could see green pointer markers showing the location and distance to some of Berlin's landmarks and when we turned and looked around the Sony stand, others appeared in the direction we were facing. That was it for now, but at least gives a hint at the type of application we could expect.

Interestingly, while Google Glass displays all its information on a tiny screen in the corner of your eye, Smart EyeGlass overlays the graphics onto the whole of the glass, so annotates the real world, truly augmenting reality.

Sony also had pairs linked to smartphones to show the feed from the camera, which sits inside the frame rather than outside, like Google Glass.

There was little more to it than those two functions, but we were impressed by the feel of the glasses. The only thing we wonder about is whether the final product will have the round control module that was linked to this particular model or whether it will connect directly to a phone through Bluetooth.

We might have a while to wait to find out, to be honest, as Sony is yet to officially confirm details for its Smart EyeGlass concept. We are unsure of price or release date and we'd be surprised if we hear anything on either before CES in January at the very least.