Sony Smart Imaging Stand IPT-DS10M pictures and hands on

You've probably heard by now that the Sony Xperia Z1 has been announced with its 20-megapixel camera and a host of upgrades. Well, announced alongside it was the Smart Imaging Stand.

It didn't get as much of a red-carpet announcement as the Xperia Z1 did, understandably, however it's a pretty cool piece of kit.

The Smart Imaging Stand IPT-DS10M is an accessory that is said to help the Xperia Z1 detect smiles and capture special moments without your having to hold it. It's billed as a party companion, so you can leave snapping happy faces that it sees.

It's a bit like a robot, moving according to what is happening in front of it. You can control it via your phone, tablet and Sony has released an API, so developers will be able to write apps for it, such as on the new Sony SmartWatch 2, which we tried. It was a little slow to react at first when we came to give it a test on the IFA 2013 show floor, but control is easy, and fun.

It snapped us when we marched up to the stand to look at it, so it certainly detects movement well, as we didn't even manage to get that close before it papped us. It moves left to right and tilts up and down tracking movements and like most of Sony's new announcements it supports NFC, so all you have to do is tap your phone to pair it.

No word on pricing or availability, but we'll update when we learn more.