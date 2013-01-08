Sony Walkman W273: Return of the Walkman, this time for exercise junkies

Sony has announced its new waterproof, all-in-one Walkman W273 media player at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

Unlike most media players available on the market, the W273 is wire-free, with all of the MP3's internals built right into the headset.

The new Walkman offers 4GB of storage in black, white, and blue colour options meaning it should be more than enough for your average run or workout.

Additionally, Sony brags of the W273 being the first 100-per cent waterproof Walkman, perfect for swimming and other athletics, or if you are just looking to clean it after you've got all hot and sweaty.

Trying to tackle the age old problem of making sure you have enough battery to get through your next session, Sony has added a new quick-charge feature.

Plug it into the accompanying docking bay for 3 minutes, and the 29-gram device can playback for 60 minutes. A full 1.5 hour charge reaches the gadget's full 8 hours of playback.

Supported audio file formats include MP3, WMA (Non-DRM), AAC-LC (Non-DRM), and Linear PCM, all of which are loadable from the Mac or PC. Sony says even iTunes is supported for transferring music on to the device.

The W273 ships 1 February with one adjustable headband, small, medium and large earbuds, a USB cradle, and quick start guide. It will be available in white, black, blue and black, and pink and white.

A quick play with the new headphones on the Sony stand at CES suggests that they will be comfortable to wear and very light. We weren't allowed to stick them in our ears to test the quality, but with such a short time before they are available in store, we should be getting a review unit very shortly.

Stay tuned.