Samsung S Pebble pictures and hands-on

Announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S III, the Samsung S Pebble is a small accessory MP3 player to accompany your phone.

Your first reaction might be to wonder why, when you've you got a smartphone, you'd need an additional MP3 player. It's a fair question.

The idea, it seems, is to give you the option of extracting a few tracks from your phone so you can take them with you on the go. Okay, so your phone is also very portable, but the S Pebble is designed for those mobile moments when you don't want to take your phone. Get it?

So basically, the S Pebble is for when you want to go running and don't want to lug your phone around with you.

The S Pebble has a 4GB capacity for you to fill with music but the clever thing is that you can plug it straight into your phone with the right cable and transfer songs across directly.

You can use a computer in the conventional fashion if you prefer, with both cables coming in the box. There is a large clip on the back to attach it to your bag or clothes.

The S Pebble is tiny in the hand, reminiscent of the Apple iPod shuffle, which is essentially what this device is. It measures 32.5 x 43. 2 x 13.2mm and is a featherweight 13.1g.

It claims to offer you 17 hours of life from the battery and supports MP3, WMA, OGG and FLAC formats.

The touch controls sit on the face of the device and there are three additional slider switches around the side. One of these controls power, the others cover repeat/shuffle and SoundAlive.

It comes in colours to match your Samsung Galaxy S III, so that's Pebble Blue and Marble White. We don't yet know what the price will be, but we can't imagine it will be too expensive.