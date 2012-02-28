Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 4.2 pictures and hands-on

Fitting somewhere among the vast array of Galaxy devices, it would be too easy to laugh off the Samsung Galaxy S WiFi 4.2 in a volley of comparisons of screen sizes and SIM cards. The fact of the matter is, that if you take this device on its own merits, it's something that anyone would be happy to call their own.

The 4.2-inch, 800 x 480 IPS screen is bright and clear, despite not being blessed with the full Super AMOLED technology at Samsung's disposal. The 1GHz processor and 512MB RAM combo has Android 2.3 Gingerbread zipping across the screen nicely enough and access to all of the TouchWiz hubs and a full file-type support profile completes that now very familiar Galaxy experience.

It's the playing of games that this thing is all about though and, just to prove it, it comes loaded with Need For Speed: Pursuit. Sadly, that's all that you get free. The rest of the games you'll have to buy from the EA games store or through the Android Market itself.

Should you wish to let everyone else hear the growl of your virtual engine, the 4.2 has a set of stereo speakers neatly stashed at the top and bottom on the front of the device. That might seem like no big deal but it makes a huge difference when you compare the output to what you get on mobile phones or other handsets with rear-mounted drivers. In other words, it actually sounds quite good without headphones.

Fortunately, there's still room for the luxury of a 2-megapixel and VGA-res cameras on the front and back but no LED flash to back them up. Still, that won't matter too much when you're making video Skype calls over Wi-Fi.

Speaking of the social agenda, there's also Samsung's proprietary communication service ChatOn, plus the benefits of the DLNA-like AllShare, Samsung Kies and SmartView so it can act as a remote for your Samsung TV. You don't have one?

A gyroscope, accelerometer and digital compass all offer aid for motion-controlled games and applications, while a microSD card slot allows you to expand the in-built memory by up to an additional 32GB.

The Samsung Galaxy S WiFi 4.2 is 124.1 x 66.1 x 8.9mm and weighs only 118g. Its Li-ion 1500mAh battery is not massive, but without phone or network capabilities to drive, it should prove ample.

There's no word yet on when it's due to hit the UK or price, but we'll update you as soon as we find out.