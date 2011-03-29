Samsung Slim Stick Type Bluetooth Headset hands-on

If we were to ask you to describe a Bluetooth headset, you'd probably start by talking about a small funny-shaped object you stick in your ear when you’re driving, turning you in to a Borg-like creature.

Samsung, perhaps realising that we don’t all want to look like robots, has a better idea: a Bluetooth headset that doesn’t look like a earpiece, but a fountain pen instead.

The Samsung Slim Stick Type Bluetooth Headset (HM5000) - to give it its (catchy) full name - is disguised to look distinctly pen-like and therefore fits into your jacket pocket, or, if you're brave, your front shirt pocket.

Specs to tell Mrs Pocket-lint about - presuming you have a Mrs Pocket-lint to tell - include a vibrating alert so you can hear it buzz when you're in a bar, active pairing and the ability to connect with two mobile phones at the same time.

There’s also automatic volume adjustment that raises the audio of your conversation when the background ambient noise increases, and then lowers it when the noise goes away. Just don't mention the fact that while it looks like a pen, it doesn't actually feature a pen.

In the hand, it’s light and looks fairly easy to use, although, with no apparent way of clipping it to your ear, it’s not going to be that handy for using when driving. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to test out call quality as we were at a busy trade show.

So why would you want the Samsung Slim Stick Type Bluetooth Headset (HM5000)? Well, think Bluetooth watch phone, or just the urge to hide that you’ve got a massive state of the art phone in your pocket.

Of course, if you actually want to make a call rather than just receive, this isn’t going to help one bit at all, as you'll still need to get your phone out. But, at least, if you find yourself nattering on the phone for hours on end you won’t tire your arm out.

Useful and pointless at the same time.