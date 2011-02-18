Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 5.0 hands-on

Samsung is currently looking to expand its Galaxy Tab line-up beyond the initial entrant and recently announced 10.1, and it revealed to Pocket-lint that it could explore a number of other screen sizes. Pocket-lint wonders why, though, when products like the Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 5.0 are heading our way?

It's massive! The 5.0, like with the Tab's 10.1 suffix, relates to its screen size, and although its guts are nigh-on identical to its Galaxy S Wi-Fi 4.0 stablemate, that extra inch in real estate really makes a difference.

In fact, although it purports to be a smartphone without the phone, hence the name, it's actually closer to the original Tab than the Galaxy S. Certainly, a quick look around the back and you'll see a similar rounded white finish to the company's first tablet. And that 5-inch touchscreen is big enough to comfortably read websites, rather than mobile editions. It's also more than capable with ebooks.

Of course, it's really a media player though - and that is its primary function. It's not designed to write expansive documents on, nor, really, browse the web. It's a portable (sort-of) jukebox, both for video and music, and, most excitingly, a games console.

It is this latter function that really makes the most of the screen. Sometimes, tablets can be cumbersome with gaming, even 7-inch ones. Playing Asphalt 6 on the tube using a tablet device is impossible when using the accelerometer - elbows akimbo. However, you can get away with it on the Galaxy S Wi-Fi, and still have a decent-sized display to follow the action on.

At present, the device sports Android 2.2 (Froyo) rather than the latest smartphone versions, but that seems to be ample for its purposes, and there's an upgrade in the pipeline regardless. And the Wi-Fi part of its name applies to its only method of Internet connection. We believe that Bluetooth is supported (for wireless headphones and the like), but couldn't get confirmation.

It uses a 1GHz single-core processor, which keeps things ticking along nicely if not as highly specified as the latest swathe of phones. We would expect that it'll keep the price down at a reasonable level too.

As should the screen technology. It's, surprisingly, not AMOLED, rather Clear LCD. And the 800 x 480 resolution may seem stingy to some, considering. However, its 3.2-megapixel rear-facing camera should make up for some shortfalls, as will its front-facing VGA webcam. It also comes with Skype pre-loaded (and Qik Plus for video chat).

Expect to see it hit stores, in 16GB and 32GB flavours (the 4.0 is also available in 8GB) in the UK around May time. It won't arrive in the States until later in the year.

Would you rather have a media player than a tablet? Or is your smartphone enough at these screensizes? Let us know in the comments below...

