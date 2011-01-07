Samsung Galaxy Player gives 4-inches of Android PMP love

The Samsung Galaxy Player was leaked before we even got to CES, so there was no surprise to see it appear among the company’s line-up of launches for the show in Las Vegas. Given the popularity of the Samsung Galaxy S, it is little surprise to see they’ve whipped out the telephony and launched the devices as an Android PMP.

We’re hoping it performs better than the Samsung Galaxy Player 50 that we had on review which constantly threw up errors, making it virtually unusable, and also only offering a very basic spec. The Samsung Galaxy Player, however, has a much better showing, making it a much more realistic rival to the Apple iPod touch 4G.

The display is Samsung’s Super Clear LCD 800 x 480 pixel resolution capacitive touchscreen, which is a great screen, offering up punchy colours and deep blacks, but perhaps lacking the skill that their Super AMOLED display offers. The size is good too, giving you plenty of space to roam around the device and get involved with things like playing games and watching videos. We’ve also found it well suited to browsing web pages.

The interface is Samsung’s TouchWiz 3.0 layered over the top of Android 2.2. Although this isn’t the latest version of Android, it does offer support for some important features like Adobe Flash 10.1 video integration.

Around the back you get a 3.2-megapixel camera as well as a forward facing 0.3-megapixel camera. Connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi b/g/n and you get the usual sensors including GPS, so you’ll be able to check out where you are going on Google Maps 5 and take advantage of the caching once you step out of your network.

Format support looks good, so you’ll be able to watch a variety of common file formats, including 720p HD. It also includes a T-DMB receiver for mobile TV (for Korea) and if it does cross the pond, we'd expect this to be removed. It will come in 8 or 16GB versions, with a microSD card slot to expand the memory further.

No word on pricing or availability, but if we find out, we’ll let you know. Fingers crossed it doesn't suffer from the software problems the Samsung Galaxy Player 50 did.