Razer Viper V2 Pro review: More than meets the eye

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has taken one of its most popular gaming mice and stripped out the weight while adding in some serious specs under the hood.

The company has reduced the weight of the Viper V2 Pro by removing the RGB, shedding the two right-hand side buttons, taking off the grips and changing the internals. All these tweaks have dropped 16 grams from the total weight and resulted in a mouse that weighs the same as a tennis ball.

The Viper V2 Pro is more than just another super lightweight mouse, though, as the specs are designed for pro gamers and those looking to get the edge on the competition.

Is it worth the hefty asking price? We've been gaming with it to find out.

Our quick take The Razer Viper V2 Pro is an expensive mouse on the face of it, especially when compared with other Razer mice at a similar price point. However, the focus here is on pro specs - and the results speak for themselves. All told, we have a lot of good things to say about the Viper V2 Pro. It is a lot of money when you consider the features that have been shed, but it's also a great mouse with high-end specs that pro gamers will appreciate. It's slick, agile and responsive, with lots of redeeming qualities.

4.0 stars For Swift and slick skates

Lightweight frame

Decent battery life

Easy USB-C charging

Easy access side button Against Lacks features of the Viper Ultimate

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless connection

Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor (up to 30.000 max FPI)

750 IPS max speed, 70G max acceleration

5 programmable buttons

Gen 3 optical mouse switches

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is essentially a spiritual successor to the Razer Viper Ultimate and the result of what happens if you took that mouse, dropped the weight and upped the specs.

Razer has carried out a number of changes under the hood that aren't immediately obvious.

These include enhanced battery life, an upgraded sensor, Razer Optical Mouse switches (gen 3) for longer life (90 million clicks) and upped the Max speed (750 IPS) and max acceleration (70g).

Obviously, you can't see those things at a glance, but you'll certainly feel them when you start playing.

You'll also feel other subtle changes too - like the side buttons which now stick out further making them easier to press. The Viper V2 Pro is a right-handed mouse which may disappoint those who were a fan of the ambidextrous nature of the Viper Ultimate. We actually prefer it though.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro packs in the third generation of Razer's optical switches which the company claims offers the fastest response time around - just 0.2 milliseconds.

We certainly felt a fast and accurate actuation when gaming and a nice response from all the buttons on this mouse.

Wired or wireless, this Viper V2 Pro certainly does the job in terms of responding to your commands. Wired is also another area that's been upgraded. This mouse has a USB-C charging cable, as Razer has finally ditched micro-USB. So yes, there's no convenient charging dock, but it's easy to plug in when you need to.

We found we didn't need to plug in that often either. Without RGB lighting and with an improved battery, the Viper V2 Pro promises 80 hours of battery life. It doesn't disappoint either.

58g weight as standard

Matte body

Razer Mouse Grip Tape

The trade-off for reduced weight is nicely balanced with improved specs in our mind, but it's also interesting in other ways.

We've already spoken about how Razer has dropped the right-side buttons and improved the accessibility of the left-side ones. The body has changed in other ways too.

This Viper doesn't have rubber side grips as standard, which is another weight-shedding exercise. Instead, this mouse has a matt finish all over which might seem like a letdown but actually works really well in our mind.

It's easy to grip, even with hot and sweaty hands, but if it's a real issue then there's optional grip tape in the box which you can put on the sides and main buttons. This will add weight but at least it gives you some customisation options.

As you'd expect from a Razer mouse there are tweaks you can do in the software too - adjusting the polling rate, DPI levels and lift-off distance. All this is stored on the mouse's memory too, so you can rely on the settings you prefer.

One downside is the DPI button is located on the underside, which we always find a bit of a faff.

But if you like to customise your buttons then you'll be pleased to hear the Razer Viper V2 Pro also uses Razer Hypershift. So you can add extra customisation to the buttons and expand your options beyond the standard five.

Writing by Adrian Willings. Editing by Conor Allison.