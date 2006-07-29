  Philips QC5170 DIY Hair Clippers

Philips believe they has solved the age old problem of shaving your own hair with the creation the DIY hair clippers.

The trick, it says, is that the head rotates through 180 degrees so you can literarily cut your hair as if you were combing it.

Sound great and in practice it actually works, however we found greater concerns with the clippers that its funky design.

The problem? Well it’s the grading and cutting lengths as we found out to our cost. You see the clippers, rather than coming with a series of different combs, come with just two. The first offers cutting lengths from 3-11mm and the second from 13-21. Seems logical enough.

On the wire free clippers themselves there is a button that allows you to set the height of the blade in relationship to the comb. There are five heights available to the user and depressing a bright orange button allows you to select which one. The system has been designed so that you have to push in the button to move the height of the blade and this is enough to stop mistakenly changing the settings mid-cut.

However, what isn't clear is what these settings refer to in the world of the barber shop. From personal experience, let us tell you now that the number 3 isn't the same as a grade three, in fact its more like a number 1.5 as we found to Mrs Pocket-lint's surprise.

Of course, grading stupidities aside, the DIY hair clippers do do a good job, The rotating blades do make it easier to cut those awkward to reach areas behind your ears and the fact it's cordless certainly makes it easier too.