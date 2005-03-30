  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget reviews
    4. >
  4. Philips gadget reviews

Philips Azure Precise GC4130 steam iron

|
  Philips Azure Precise GC4130 steam iron
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £50

Quick verdict

Good but no revolution
Read full verdict

For
  • Irons those hard to reach places like around button holes
Against
  • Doesn't solve the problem of ironing poorly cut clothing

Philips's new Azur Precise GC4130 steam iron is a revolution in ironing, according to the consumer electronics giant. The company has redesigned the shape of the iron's soleplate and its steam vents. The Careeza soleplate is now more pointed and the Steam Tip introduces steam slots in the soleplate that are elongated to take the powerful, concentrated steam right to the very tip of the iron. This makes it possible for the ironer to reach not only the most difficult parts of a garment, but also the intricate fastenings of such household items as the perennial duvet cover.

Gizmogirl put the new iron to the test - not on duvet covers but on shirts, some with front pockets with small buttons and others with epaulets with even smaller buttons. On all those hard to reach places, the Azur Precise did a good job. It ironed our shirt with epaulets especially well and better than we would expect from an ordinary iron. Where it made little difference was with ironing poorly cut shirts. If your main problem with ironing garments like shirts is laying the sleeves flat, then the Azur Precise won't ease your task.

Philips Azur Precise comes in just the one colour; blue unlike other models in the range which come in aqua blue, light blue, lilac and black. As well as the new soleplate and steam tip, it has a double steam chamber - one for continuous steam of 40g/min and one for a shot of steam at 100g/min. Steam can be used vertically to iron hanging garments and curtains. It is comparatively small and light in weight at just over 1.5kg, which makes it easy to store away. A storage plate is included.

Verdict

Unlike computer gadgets, irons have been getting bigger and bigger recently, especially irons with steam generators. That's ok if you have acres of storage space in your kitchen, or a dedicated utility room but not if you live in a one bedroom flat in the city.

Philips Azur Precise is a very compact alternative. Its 'tip top innovation' does make it easier to iron details but we doubt you will agree with Philips that this is a revolution in ironing.

Philips Azure Precise GC4130 steam iron deals

Philips Azure Precise GC4130 steam iron
£50
£50
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Gadgets
Amazon squeezed a mini cashier-less Amazon Go shop into a Macy's store
Anki's cool Vector robot is getting Amazon Alexa integration soon
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more
CES 2019: What to expect from January's Consumer Electronics Show
Best Kindle 2018: Which Amazon Kindle is best for you?
What is the Royole Rowrite and why you should get one?
Comments