  Philips Nike MP3 PSA220

Nike and Philips join forces on this sporty MP3 radio. Illuminated with unique white light technology, display and navigation are clear and clever, with a dedicated stopwatch control. The four-button array atop the device lead the user through a simple file tree, with an easy to use hierarchy. The basic some/all/playlist structure works really well, especially with the blocky text.



The rubberised coating is designed to cushion the impact of indoor and outdoor pursuits. This is definitely aimed at the more sports-mad listener- the clues are there; it even features a safety strobe light for joggers. It's a nice safety feature for some and perhaps a moment's novelty for the more lacklustre exerciser- as a talking point at parties.



The stylishly packaged set includes behind-the-ear headphones, a combination of belts and buckles, with remote buttons. The in-ear headphones have a bendable clip to hold them in position, but aren't the most comfortable design. We found that they interfered somewhat with our sunglasses too. Still, only a minor grumble. The other belts and buckles offer wrist, arm, waist and possibly head mounting of the funky round unit. The headset can plug directly into the belt, then the unit buckles into that, held in place with a rubber mounting. The belt-mounted buttons really come into their own when the MP3 player is hidden in a bag or pocket. Peace of mind when stomping those mean streets, I'm sure.



Well, not absolutely sure, as not much jogging goes on at Pocket Lint towers. Don't be put off, if you are more of an armchair athlete. What Nike and Philips deliver here in terms of sport, they match in style. So too in function. The 256MB internal storage might not match an I-Pod Mini, but still delivers an impressive 8 hours of WMA or 4 hours of MP3 music, with 12 hours of playtime from the built in battery. Also includes a preset 10-channel FM radio and music manager software.



Music manager software disc is included for PC users. Not a bad effort and well suited to Windows Media Player. Best of all, the PSA220 is recognised as a plug and play with Mac OSX.

Verdict As flash players go, this hits the spot. The emphasis on movement and sport in no way detracts from the design and function for the less active user. Right from the off, the packaging, construction and add on components give the bundle an air of quality. Sure, the shape of the unit is a little strange, certainly the first spherical player we've seen since Nike/Philips last batch, but its no bigger overall than its rivals. The charging cable plugs into the USB slot, saving space and the rubber coating at least gives the impression of durability. All in all, a great flash player and a nice array of included bits.