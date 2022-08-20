(Pocket-lint) - To look at, the Pulsefire Haste wireless is just another honeycomb mouse that promises an ultra light-weight design to go with some decent specs.

There's more to this mouse than meets the eye though. For a start, it's affordable and only weighs a smidge more than its wired counterpart, which is impressive enough on its own.

We had a lot of good things to say about the Pulsefire Haste when we reviewed it. At that time, our hope was the company would release a wireless version of the mouse to free us from pesky cables. Now that's happened and we've been gaming with it to see how it holds up.

Our quick take This is another great gaming mouse from HyperX. It is a touch on the small side, but so is the price tag when compared to other wireless mice out there. It's understated but perfectly capable. If you want a mouse that doesn't glow all the colours of the rainbow and just gets the job done, then this might well be it. The Pulsefire Haste wireless has a great battery life, superb balance of weight and specs and satisfying gaming action too. One of our favourite honeycomb gaming mice has certainly got better with the addition of wireless connectivity. With very few things to complain about, we'd heartily recommend this one to any gamer.

4.5 stars - Pocket-lint recommended For Surprisingly light for wireless

Decent switch setup

Agile and lightweight design

Premium grip tape included as standard

Small but comfortable

Affordable Against Might be a bit too small for some

Lacks fancy RGB

Only one on-board memory option

No Bluetooth

6 buttons

370mAh Li-ion polymer battery - up to 100 hours

Detachable USB-C cable

The wired version of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste was striking because it weighed in at just 59 grams, which made it easily one of the lightest mice we've tried.

What struck us first about the HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless, is somehow the company has managed to craft a mouse that's just a couple of grams heavier and yet has a battery and wireless transmitter in it.

Usually, with popular gaming mice, the wireless version of the same mouse can weigh quite a bit more than the wired one. Take the SteelSeries Prime wireless, for example, which weighs 80 grams while its wired brother is just 69 grams. That's quite a difference.

It's therefore quite a feat to make the Pulsefire Haste just a tad heavier while also ditching the cable. That said, the design is outwardly very similar to the wired mouse. It has the same matt finish frame, the same button layout and the same small PTFE skates. This is no bad thing as the Pulsefire Haste is a great mouse and the wireless one is even better.

Without wires, it's much easier to flick about your desk in fast-paced FPS games and do so without restriction. Nestled inside the frame is a 370mAh Li-ion battery which HyperX claims can manage as much as 100 hours.

This might seem like a fairly bold claim but there's only one RGB zone on this mouse so there's very little to drain the battery. Clearly, some clever logic has been worked into the tech of this mouse too as it certainly doesn't seem to need to be plugged in often.

The other bonus is this mouse has a USB-C cable, which is a welcome change from some other mice that still insist on using Micro-USB. This makes it easy to plug in when you need to. There's also an adapter in the box so you can pop the USB 2.4GHz dongle into the end of the cable and keep it within reach if you want to swap from wireless to wired or to improve the signal.

Matt finish honeycomb frame

Extra grip tape included as standard

Pure virgin-grade PTFE Skates

As standard, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless has an easy-to-grip matt finished honeycomb shell. This makes it easy enough to hold onto in our opinion. Though we will note that it does feel a bit small in the hand, especially if you're a palm gripper.

If you're worried about the internals suffering over time due to the hole-riddled frame, you don't need to be because this mouse is built to be both dust and water resistant. It's IP55 rated so it can handle sweaty hands and minor spills, just don't drop it in your beer.

It's also crafted with dustproof TTC Golden Micro switches that are guaranteed to 80 million clicks, so they should stand up to the test of time too.

Inside the box, you'll also find some extra grip tape included that you can apply to the mouse. This adds even more honeycomb texture in places where it isn't already, which is an interesting upgrade. Putting it on doesn't actually make that much different to the weight either. We found it pushed the mouse's weight up to just 62 grams which is still really light.

Pixart PAW3335 sensor

Up to 16000 DPI (defaults 400, 800, 1600, 3200 DPI)

450 IPS Speed, 40G Acceleration

Dustpoof TTC Golden Micro switches (80 million clicks)

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless is a reasonably specced gaming mouse. It's not the fanciest mouse we've seen in terms of specs but for the price, it's well built and perfectly capable too.

It can manage up to 16,000 max DPI and there are various default levels set that can be switched between with ease by simply clicking the small button behind the mouse wheel.

The switches are responsive and appear to be well matched in terms of sound and feedback. In other words, both have a satisfying left and right click with no issue with pre-travel or wobble. It's a good-feeling sturdy mouse which doesn't suffer from issues of feeling cheap despite its light frame.

One downside is the on-board memory only has enough space for one profile, so you won't be switching between profiles for different games.

You can, however, setup and assign macros or other button actions to any of the six buttons, including the DPI switching button.

To recap This is another cracking mouse from HyperX. We wanted a wireless version when the wired model appeared and now we're content.

Writing by Adrian Willings. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.