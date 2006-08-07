Quick question. How often do you view all those images you take on your digital camera? Once, twice, maybe never? Well Parrot believe it has the answer to helping you view them more with the launch of its Bluetooth Photo Viewer.



The small electronic photo frame simply allows you to view around 100 images on its small screen for you to enjoy.



But where this one differs from your average photo viewer is that the wireless photo frame allows you to beam photos to the frame from your mobile phone via Bluetooth.



Once powered users can send images to the photoframe via a computer, pda or mobile phone and once sent the frame simply displays the images in its memory.



The picture is instantly converted to the size of the screen whether or not you stand the frame in portrait or landscape fashion and a sensor ensures that the photos are turned to the right position automatically.



Display options include a slideshow option that rotates every 5 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute, 15 minutes and an hour. We would have liked to have seen a option for perhaps a new image every day but then you can't have everything.



More pictures can be added at any time and the unit has a simple menu for you to delete images that don't take your fancy any more.



Coming in a range of different designs (the Parrot Photo Viewer is available in several colours of "Made in Italy" leather and also in bleached oak) to suit the décor of your home. Our only complaint is that it would have been nicer to have a larger screen that then rather small 3.5-inch 320 x 240 pixel screen.



But then at least it means your images - especially from a mobile phone - are crisp enough to enjoy without looking fuzzy and out of focus.

Verdict The only complaints we have are the stuff that's not included; like being able to be connected to the Internet, a larger screen and a new image a day feature.



That said, Parrot Photo Viewer is so simple and so easy to use that there is little not to like.



We especially the fact that everything is automated meaning even the techno novices can use it, and because it is a visible Bluetooth device anyone can send images to the device, making this a great party piece for gadget lovers everywhere.