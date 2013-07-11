Nokia Lumia 1020 accessories: hands-on with charging shell, grip and mount

The Nokia Lumia 1020 has officially unveiled with a set of fun accessories that boost battery life and add grip and stabilisation.

The first accessory is a wireless charging case that allows for QI wireless charging. And, yes, it works just like the wireless charging case for the Nokia Lumia 925. It's made of the same plastic as the Lumia 1020, and is available in black and yellow colour options at launch.

As for size, the charging case is extremely thin and hardly gives the phone any bulk. In fact, when snapped-on, the charging case looks like it could be the device's actual shell. Very cool. Nobody likes a huge phone in their pocket.

The camera grip is quite a bit heftier than the wireless charging shell, but the added size is for better handling. The right end is a block of plastic with a rubberized coat - so users can easily grab hold of the Lumia 1020. The weight and bulk make it feel like a typical point-and-shoot camera. The bigger end also houses an extra 1030mAh battery and plugs into the 1020 via microUSB port.

The camera grip, which comes in white, yellow and black colour options, further offers a two-step shutter button for ease-of-use, and it connects to a tripod mount. It's a typical mount that screws into the bottom of the grip. Although the tripod is a bit ugly, it's super flexible.

Like previous Lumias, the 1020 and its accessories will land as AT&T exclusives in the US – at least initially. Expect a 26 July release for the $300 phone and $80 camera grip. Pricing details aren't yet available for the charging case.