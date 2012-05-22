Nikon Sportstar EX binoculars pictures and hands-on

Nikon UK, as an official licensee of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic games, has released a London 2012 edition of it Nikon Sportster EX binoculars.

With the London 2012 logo emblazoned on the body in pink, the binoculars are compact and portable, so you can easily slip them into a pocket or bag to help you get a little closer to the action on track.

They are sturdily built, with rubberised barrels that feel nice and secure in the hands and a smooth focusing ring, operating the central roof prism.

They are equipped with extendible eyecups to cater for those wearing glasses (or not), as well as offering the usual dioptre adjustment for those that need to tweak the focusing to cater for eye differences.

They measure 103 x 114mm and weigh 300g. There is a neck strap provided in the box, as well as caps to keep the ocular lenses clean and a padded case.

The Sportstar EX are also waterproof, so won't mind the odd splash of rain either, happy to withstand immersion in 2m of water for up to 5 mins.

In use, the Sportstar EX 10x25DCF binoculars are easy to set-up and use, providing a nice bright and clear image, giving you 10x magnification, with a 25mm objective lens.

The Nikon Sportstar EX 10x25DCF binoculars will cost you £135.99 and are available now.