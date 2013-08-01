Moto X accessories pictures and hands-on

The Moto X is customisable in terms of colour options, but Motorola has also unveiled a range of accessories with their own set of colours that can either match or mismatch your Moto X.

First up is a wireless SOL Republic Bluetooth speaker called the Deck. It costs $200 (£133) and features a flat design. It also has 360-degree sound. You can connect the Moto X to the speaker by both NFC or Bluetooth from up to 300 feet away.

It's available now for pre-order in yellow, blue, red and "gunmetal" colour options, and shipments will begin in August. In our brief time with the speaker, we found that it connected to the speaker seamlessly and played adequately well in a loud event hall.

There's also SOl Republic Jax in-ear headphones or Tracks HD on-ear headphones. Not much to say here other than they work and match exactly to the colour schemes for the Moto X provided by Motorola. Motorola said it wanted to collaborate on audio products to change the way mobile consumers experience music, so the two companies have teamed up to offer vibrant, quality headsets.

The $129.99 SOL Tracks HD headset offers a V8 sound engine with deep base and high quality, while the $39.99 SOL JAX earbuds will let you control calls and music. Also, SOL Republic said you get free ear tips for life.

Beyond audio, Moto X users can buy a clear or coloured case from manufacturers such as Case Mate, Otterbox and Belkin. All of these accessories and tailoring options are available through Motorola's MotoMaker website, which should go live soon (ahead of the Moto X launch).

Watch the video below from Motorola to get a full preview of the MotoMaker website: