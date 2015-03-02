Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard hands-on: Portable productivity

Microsoft has announced a universal keyboard at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but it isn't just any keyboard - this one folds in half.

The Microsoft Universal Folding Keyboard will work with iPhones, iPads, Android devices and Windows devices and it folds into the size of a CD case so it is great for those who want to work on the move.

It offers a lovely, slim design, which is around 10mm thick when folded but only a couple of millimetres when open and it has a smooth, matt finish that is warm to touch.

The Microsoft Universal Folding Keyboard is charged via the Micro-USB port featured on the right-hand side and it is a full QWERTY keyboard. No details were given on how long the keyboard's battery will last before it needs recharging but we suspect you'll get a few of hours at least.

The keys sit flush with the rubberised material they are surrounded by, providing a nice seamless finish. They are tactile to touch and typing is nice and easy, despite there being around an inch gap in the middle.

A Microsoft logo sits on the front when the keyboard is folded but the only branding when the keyboard is open is three small images in the top right showing the iOS, Android and Windows logos.

The Microsoft Universal Folding Keyboard has a nice design and it is small and very lightweight so portability and practicality are definitely among its strengths. We liked it a lot and we are looking forward to seeing how it works with all our devices.

Pricing and availability has yet to be announced but we will update this piece when we find out more.