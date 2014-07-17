Amazon says the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-1 printer will fly off shelves this Christmas, here's why

Although the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-1 printer has been available for a couple of months, Amazon is predicting it will be a huge success for Christmas.

During the retailer's annual Christmas in July event in London, a company spokesman told Pocket-lint that interest in the printer is already healthy, but it should be a big holiday hit.

Like the LG Pocket Photo and similar devices from Polaroid, the Instax Share SP-1 is a portable Bluetooth printer that produces small instant photo prints from smartphone images. Just pair your phone (or tablet) to the printer and it will print any picture you choose.

You can then share those pictures in the old fashion way, like we used to do before social media and the internet generally, by handing them to each other. You, your friends and family members can also "like" them by telling each other using your mouths.

While not massive, the prints are fun and are to the exact same proportions as the Fujifilm Instax 8 instant camera. That particular camera doesn't store shots though - once you take a pic, it prints out and that's it - so in some ways the Instax printer has more options for use.

The paper is the same across the Instax range too and is readily available in packs. You can buy a pack of 20 sheets for around £14 (original RRP was £18), which may seem pricey but is not in the same ballpark as the cost of Polaroid instant film back in the day.

The Instax Share SP-1 printer itself has a rounded, fun design, unlike the similar metallic products on the market. It is similarly priced though, at £140. It is battery operated, using two CR-2 batteries that come supplied, and you get one pack of 20 photo sheets in the box.