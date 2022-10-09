DJI Osmo Mobile 6 review: Still on top

(Pocket-lint) - DJI is back with another iteration of its class-leading smartphone gimbal, the Osmo Mobile 6. With this release, the brand has reverted back to its original naming conventions after three generations of "OM" branding. We're not sure why the naming has changed but regardless, this latest model offers a lot more than just a new name.

The DJI OM 5 was already one of the best smartphone gimbals that we had ever tested, so we were excited to get our hands on the latest model, which promises to be even better. However, in a world where built-in electronic image stabilisation is offering gimbal-like smoothness, especially on the latest iPhones, is this accessory still worth the hassle? We've been testing to find out.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Our quick take The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is lightweight, compact, quick to set up and easy to use. With numerous advantages over its predecessor, we don't doubt that it's one of the best smartphone gimbals money can buy. For casual users, however, it's not the necessity it once was. Most people will be more than satisfied with their smartphone's built-in stabilisation, which can provide excellent results without the need for additional equipment. For content creators, and those looking to give their TikToks the edge, there are plenty of advantages to owning the Osmo Mobile 6. Particularly if you're filming yourself, ActiveTrack 5.0 is an incredibly powerful tool. We love the motion control for creating timelapses, too. The audience is definitely more niche than it was in years past, but if you're one of those who can use its full potential, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is probably the one to buy.

4.0 stars For Great ergonomics

Useful extension pole

Long battery life

Speedy set-up

Convenient controls

Strong motors Against Limited panning range

Struggles with very lightweight phones

Most people won't need it

Design

Dimensions unfolded: 276 × 111.5 × 99 mm

Dimensions folded: 189 × 84.5 × 44 mm

Weight: 309 grams

Built-in extension rod, magnetic mounting system

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is all about convenience, it's very compact and lightweight, while a new locking mechanism ensures that the arm doesn't flop about during transport. The handle is more ergonomic than its predecessor and it feels great to hold. All of the controls are conveniently placed and make single-handed shooting an absolute breeze.

The darker grey colour that DJI has chosen for the Mobile 6 gives a bit more of a professional look than the previous generation and the new controls look more professional, too. On the left side, you'll find a new wheel which can be used for either zoom or manual focus control, replacing the little slider on the OM 5. In addition, the joystick is much more pronounced with grippy knurled edges for more precise control.

Another new addition is the status screen that's found above the controls. It's not actually a screen, per se, but a series of LED illuminated symbols and they're much more useful than we initially anticipated. Here you can see your battery status, recording tally and shooting mode. It's especially useful if you want to shoot with an app like Filmic Pro rather than the DJI Mimo app.

Setup is extremely quick, all you need to do is unlock the arm with a quick twist and unfold the device's single hinge. When you do so, the gimbal turns on automatically and you can attach your phone with the same excellent magnetic mounting system that we saw on the previous model. You can go from stowed to shooting in a matter of seconds.

For iPhone users, the experience can be made even simpler with a feature that DJI calls Quick Launch. This means that when your phone attaches to the magnetic mount, a notification will pop up allowing you to access the DJI Mimo app instantly. Unfortunately, we didn't have an iPhone on hand to try this with, but it only takes an extra second or so to open the app manually on Android.

The Osmo Mobile 6 features the same pull-out selfie stick as the last model, and we're pleased to see it. Some may dismiss it as a gimmick, but we find that it really helps with achieving certain angles, especially low-to-the-ground tracking shots.

Performance

Supported phone weight 170 - 290g

Horizontal and vertical shooting support

In contrast to a lot of the older gimbal designs, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 feels like a vertical-video-first approach. For us, this is welcomed, as the majority of the content that we shoot on phones is destined for vertical platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels. At first boot, the device goes straight into the vertical mode, but it can be easily switched to horizontal with a double click of the camera switch button.

The motors have been upgraded on the Osmo Mobile 6 in order to cope with the larger and heavier phones that are becoming more common, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, for instance. We initially began testing with the Google Pixel 5, thinking a lightweight phone would perform well on a gimbal, but we were mistaken. It turns out that the Pixel 5 is about 20 grams below the supported weight range and this resulted in some wobbly unpleasant footage.

Once we realised our mistake, we were able to get far better results using the Oppo Reno 8 Pro (183g) and the heaviest phone we had to hand, the Black Shark 5 Pro (253g). The majority of smartphones on the market fall within the supported weight range, but it's worth double-checking before you part with your cash.

The stabilisation results were essentially on par with the last couple of generations of DJI smartphone gimbal. The brand clearly sussed out what works effectively many years ago and is now just working on refining the user experience and adding features. What has changed more dramatically is the built-in image stabilisation on modern smartphones. It's so effective now, that the vast majority of users will be unlikely to ever want to use a gimbal.

However, the results from the gimbal definitely still have the edge when it comes to smoothness, it's just not as clear-cut as it once was - and we can only imagine this gap narrowing. We found that our results were most impressive in low-light situations. Here, electronic image stabilisation struggles due to the slower shutter speeds required and the footage from the gimbal is much more impressive.

Users of phones like the Sony Xperia 1 IV, which can shoot at an amazing 4K 120fps but without any stabilisation, will benefit most from a product like this. However, gimbals offer a lot more than just video smoothness, and we'll get into all of its other tricks in the next section.

Software and features

DJI Mimo app with ActiveTrack 5.0

Tutorials, Timelapse, Hyperlapse, Panorama

Beauty filters

The Osmo Mobile 6 uses the same DJI Mimo app as previous gimbals, and it comes with the same expansive feature set that owners of previous models will be familiar with. This includes timelapse and hyper-lapse recording, the ability to create panoramas and clone yourself, as well as an extensive library of tutorials and shot inspiration.

One of our favourite features of DJI gimbals is ActiveTrack, and it has been improved for this generation. DJI says the latest version is more stable for long-distance tracking and is better at tracking subjects that turn to the side or spin.

When the selfie camera is active, ActiveTrack 5.0 springs into action by default, keeping your face in centre frame. With the rear cameras, it can be activated either by drawing a box around your subject or tapping the trigger on the handle to start and stop tracking. It's really convenient.

Pocket-lint

For human subjects, ActiveTrack worked pretty much flawlessly throughout our testing. For objects, it's a little more hit-and-miss, but for the most part, it does an excellent job. We found that it works best on objects with a contrasting colour, whereas it could easily be confused if you tried to track a rock on a grey day.

As with the last few models of DJI gimbals, there are beauty features built-in and these are activated by default on the selfie camera. We were alarmed at first, seeing ourselves with exaggerated eye size and smoothed skin. There are expansive options, too, if you want to slim your face or rosy your cheeks. We can imagine that this kind of thing might be more appealing to the younger crowd, but it's not useful for us, and we kept it turned off.

To recap While casual users may not see a smartphone gimbal to be the necessity it once was, it certainly still has its place for content creators and social media aficionados. If you can take advantage of its features, you won't be disappointed with the Osmo Mobile 6.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Verity Burns.