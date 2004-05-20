Creative MuVo Slim 256Mb

Remember those pocket credit-card sized calculators that you used to get for filling in marketing surveys? Creative has opted to the do the same thing to its latest MP3 player- the MuVo Slim. The size of a credit only twice as thick, the player certainly gets a wow factor when you take it out of the box.



The 256Mb player is capable of playing either MP3s or the Windows Media Audio (WMA) files. Choose the former and you'll get about 60 tracks on the player while the latter will give you double this. Of course, that all depends on the encoding rate.



Controls are easy to use and on the top thin edge of the player the separate volume control away from the navigation keys is a very good use of limited space. For the size, the screen does come across rather small, although measuring it up against other MuVo players in the range you realise it's the same screen found elsewhere.



The MuVo's powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery. Charging with a USB cable is a great touch, saving you lugging around yet another power pack. Creative believes that depending on whether you are listening to MP3s or the radio you can get around 17hours out of the player and so far we have been hard pushed to prove them wrong. Inside, the interface is the same as Creative's other MP3 players in its range and if you are changing from a previous player you will feel right at home.



What's unusual for a 256Mb player is the addition of a USB2.0 connection to transfer files to and from your PC or Mac and the increased speed is certainly noticeable even at these file sizes.

Verdict Take away the casing and you've basically got the MuVo NX simply improved and repackaged, however with the addition of the USB2.0, a rechargeable battery and FM radio. As we liked the MuVo NX we only see this as a good thing. The fact that you could actually get away with putting this in your wallet just like those calculators of yesteryear to us is fantastic. Good sound, good features and even better, has that wow factor to impress your mates.