Creative ZEN Style M300 hands-on

Creative's latest music, photo and video player - the ZEN Style M300 - sports Bluetooth playback for wireless listening. We managed to get a sneak preview of the tiny gadget at a meet-up with the manufacturer.

The diminutive player measures just 55 x 44 x 12 mm so it easily fits in the palm of your hand. The maker hasn't quoted a weight, but the device is featherlight, so much so that you really wouldn't notice it in your pocket at all.



The M300 is equipped with a 1.45-inch TFT LCD screen which, although small, is bright and clear making it easy to read. However, the size could be a problem for those with less-than-perfect eyesight as the text is relatively small. The screen is surrounded by touch-sensitive buttons for navigating through the onscreen menus. Operation is fairly straightforward and we found that we got the hang of the menu screens straight away.



Available as 4, 8 or 16GB models, the M300 also features a microSD card slot so that you can top up the on-board memory (up to 32GB). Packing Bluetooth 2.1 technology, the M300 can be hooked up to most Bluetooth-compatible headphones and also includes an FM radio with up to 32 preset stations.



We tried out the M300 with a pair of Creative's new WP-350 headphones and the results were impressive. The sound quality was surprisingly good, given the tiny dimensions of the player, although obviously your choice of headphones will affect the audio output.



The 4GB model (white) will be priced at £39.99, the 8GB version (white, black, yellow or red) will cost £59.99 and the 16GB model (white) will have a price tag of £79.99