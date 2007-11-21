BT Verve 450 telephone

BT continues to launch new landline phones in the belief that most of us haven't completely transferred over to the mobile phone alltogether. So can the Verve 450 make you want to use your landline handset? We get calling to find out.



Thin but long, the Verve takes its design hints from mobile phone handsets like the Nokia 6500 classic and the LG Chocolate not the band famous for "The drugs don't work".



Before you get excited, the black and glossy BT Verve 450 comes with none of the features that you are likely to find on the two aforementioned devices but as we said it tries in its design appeal.



The long design is thanks to a plethora of keys to make life supposedly easier. Below the 4-line mono screen is a a d-pad that is surrounded by shortcut keys and then below that a big 12 key number pad for dialing numbers.



The shortcut keys offer pick up and hang up as well as speaker phone, redial, access to the internal phonebook, SMS texting if your account supports it and the ability to playback answer machine messages direct to the handset rather than having to stand by the base unit.



Features beyond the design include the ability to store up to 200 names in the number directory and 15 last redial if your into that kinda thing. There is also a clock, internal call mode, choice of 15 ringer melodies, talktime of up to 10 hours and a standby time away from the basestation of 100h.



It is also GAP compatible meaning if you've got two of the handset you can hook them up before connecting a third caller from an outside line.



As for the digital answer machine, you get to access it remotely if you need to see if someone has left you a message and set it so that you don't require the user to leave a message.



Around the house and we found that the call quality was good and the promised 300m range lived up to its claim.

Verdict The BT Verve comes across basic in its offering, but on closer inspection actually offers plenty. However at no point does it get overly complicated making this a good solid landline phone to use around the house or the small office.



It won't match any mobile phone, even the entry level basic offerings, in its performance, but with the ability to connect a further five handsets to the system, should give you plenty to talk about.