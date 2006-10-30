BT Glide Bluetooth Cordless Home Phone

Who says Bluetooth is just for your mobile? BT don't think that either and have launched a new landline phone with Bluetooth built-in. But do we really need it? We get phoning to find out.



The BT Glide is a landline phone that seems to have it all. Colour screen, text messaging capabilities, 200 name and number phonebook, caller display with a log of up to 50 numbers received and missed, 20 last number redial, a headset port with included wired earpiece, and oh yes, Bluetooth.



Why Bluetooth? Well so you can easily transfer over your contacts to and from the phone as well as, more importantly use a Bluetooth headset so you don't have to hold the phone anymore.



It's a good job too, as the phone compared to your regular mobile phone is incredibly bulky. The "Glide" in the title refers to the unit's slider design, but what we are most puzzled at, is that even though this has less features than the Nokia N70 for example, it's still twice the size.



The design, unless you live in a room that has been turned in to the "Future Zone" in the Crystal Maze by the Changing Room team in the mid-90s is very garish, with a strong penchant for silver and blue buttons gleaming through making it more like something off the set of a sci-fi movie than something you'll want in your house.



That said, we can't complain about the feature set or the phone's quality when it comes to making a call. The DECT reception was clear around our house and testing it with the Jabra BT 500v Bluetooth headset (no connection) the Bluetooth feature was easy to use and pair.

Price when reviewed:

£200 Check current price