If you use your notebook when sat at a desk for long periods you may find that it grows warm. The best solution is to invest in a stand like the Belkin Laptop Cooling Stand that has a built-in fan that sucks all the heat away.

It has a simple wave design that means cool air can circulate easily underneath your notebook and because it’s raised at the back on small feet, you’ll find your notebook sits in a more ergonomic position.

There is a storage compartment at the back of the stand that will house your power lead, so helping to keep your work space tidy, as well as cool.

It’s fitted with a single fan, which we found ran quietly but is powerful enough to cool your notebook efficiently. It’s powered through your machine using USB, so setup is easy. Being a single fan, power consumption isn’t too high but we’d only really use it when at a desk – even though Belkin suggest the stand has been designed to easily take on the move with you.

The notebook rests on grip pads so won’t move about as you type. However, the only real problem we had with this stand was the size. 80% of notebooks sold are 15.4-inch or bigger but the cool stand only really works with 15 inches and below. We found our Toshiba test laptop (15.4-inch) sat awkwardly on the stand and larger machines simply wobble.