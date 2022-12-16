Amazon Kindle Scribe review: Write on

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Kindle range has been championing the E Ink market for some time. So when E Ink-based "paper tablets" started making an appearance, it felt as though it would only be a matter of time until Amazon got involved there too.

With the Kindle Scribe, it's done exactly that, launching a much bigger Kindle than previous models, but equipping it with the ability to take notes, make to-do lists or sketch using a stylus.

Our quick take On the whole, it's a good first effort from Amazon's Kindle team. There is room to grow, of course, especially on the notebook and productivity front. All the areas where it lacks could - conceivably - be added to using software updates in the future. Handwriting recognition and conversion to text is one feature we'd love to see, as is the ability to choose from a larger selection of notebook page styles for better versatility. It'd be great to have integration with Dropbox/Google Drive or other cloud storage services for easy document access too. These are all areas the ReMarkable 2 excels. It's generally a good all-round experience, but with those areas that it needs working on, it definitely feels a bit like the first-generation product that it is. At least on the software side. From a hardware and feature perspective, it's well made, it's got enough features to make it genuinely useful and the fact it has a sharp screen with front lighting and a pen included as standard makes it comparatively good value for money. Plus, you get access to Amazon's massive library of content, which can never be overlooked.

4.0 stars For Big sharp display

Handwriting feels and sounds natural

Long battery life

Comes with a stylus as standard Against Needs more notebook template options

Needs more pen/pencil styles

Hard to hold one-handed

No third-party file/cloud integration

Design

196 x 229 x 5.8mm

433 grams

Type-C port

There's no denying that the Kindle Scribe is Amazon's biggest Kindle yet. Given its functionality and purpose, that's to be expected. It's roughly the height and width of a regular full-size tablet but is incredibly slim at just 5.8mm thick.

It's thinner than pretty much any smartphone or tablet and has a rear made of aluminium. What's more, it joins Amazon's other hardware in being made predominantly from recycled materials. The aluminium on the back is 100-per cent recycled, while the plastics are 48-per cent recycled - even the packaging is 99-per cent recycled card.

There's a sense of simplicity and practicality to the design too. As well as being slim, the case features very little in the way of buttons or ports, just like other Kindles. There's a single power/wake button next to a USB Type-C port on one side of the tablet, and nothing else.

Like the Kindle Oasis, one side of the display's bezels is much larger than the other two. Unlike the Kindle Oasis, it doesn't feature physical buttons for turning pages. However, it does give you a handy place to rest a thumb, to grip when reading, or you can rest the side of your hand on it while writing, away from the display area.

It's a handy space to have, and since the interface rotates with the tablet, you can have it on the right or the left side, so it doesn't matter if you're left or right-handed.

Another nice touch is the rubber feet on the back of the tablet. There are four: one in each corner, designed so you can rest it down on a surface - like a desk or a table - and press down on it, without scuffing the metal on the back or having it slip around. It stays in position thanks to those tiny grippy dots.

Its size is a little restrictive at times, of course. Especially if you're planning to use it as a reader. It takes up a lot more space in a bag and weighs more than any other Kindle, and that means it's not quite as comfortable to sit and read with in bed at night. It's not easy to hold one-handed, which is a disadvantage compared to the much smaller Kindle models. However, you can just rest it on your knees if needed and - if you have any of the official cases - you can angle it upwards or even stand it upright.

Display and reading