Adidas Nitrocharge football boots with miCoach pictures and hands-on

Adidas has launched the Nitrocharge - a brand new football boot complete with capacity for miCoach interactive personal coaching technology.

The new boots tout themselves as energy-retention boots, designed with that pacey mid-fielder in mind. What Adidas calls the "Energysling" is a diagonal electric-yellow foot support that is said to help players when making sharp turning movements.

They feel solid in the hand thanks to a protective mesh layer that surrounds the foot. Inside there are pads to protect sensitive tackle zones such as the Achilles tendon while retaining a tight yet comfortable fit.

Flip the striking blue and yellow Nitrocharge boots over and - here's the techie part - there's a slot for the miCoach speed cell kit that communicates to an iOS device via Bluetooth to track your speed and position on the field.

It's been a sporting release bonana from Adidas' football department, with both the 99g F50 boots and a miCoach Smart Ball - the football with a brain - also announced at the Adidas Labs pop-up event in central London.

Unlike the event's other prototype and pre-release products, the Nitrocharge football boots are available to buy right now, priced £150 a pair. For more information visit: adidas.co.uk/nitrocharge