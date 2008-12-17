Ever been walking around and wondered if there was Wi-Fi in a particular area? Ever needed to tell the time? Ever wanted a watch that will tell you if there is Wi-Fi nearby? Well, fret not, because your prayers have been answered. Introducing the Wifi Finder Watch! But would you want one for Christmas?

On paper it sounds like a sensible idea, combining a Wi-Fi finder into a common object. Of course, if you want to use a Wi-Fi network, you probably already have something that detects Wi-Fi, such as your mobile phone or laptop that you intend to use on said network, but let’s skip over that concept-killing problem.

Designed with a squared-off metal body and a rubber strap, it looks like many other digital sports watches you find on market stalls. The strap has a reassuring thickness to it, outlining this as a gentleman’s watch rather than one for the ladies. A metal backplate boasts 100m water resistance, although we didn’t put this claim to the test.

Around the sides of the body of the watch you’ll find four main controller buttons: Mode, Set/EL, St/Stp, Reset. The main modes are pretty standard for many digital watches, including a clock mode; stopwatch with lap functions and a memory recall; timer; alarm and world time, so there is plenty here for the Wi-Fi wanting gentleman world traveller.

Control overall is very simple and to be truthful the features packed in make it a useful multi-function watch. The backlighting is also pretty cool, as rather than the dim side lighting of digital watches of yesteryear, it makes the digits glow turquoise, like the Timex Indiglo watches.

The screen is also pretty large, large enough to display three lines of information, time zone, day, time and date in normal clock mode. But if you are reading this, you probably want to know about the Wi-Fi detection and how that manifests itself.

Lurking below the screen, front and centre, is a button labelled "WiFi". A single press and the watch goes into scanning mode. After a quick scan, about 10 seconds, it will report back the details. Except it doesn’t. It doesn’t give you any details. The only thing it tells you is the number of Wi-Fi networks it found. Walk down any street in any major city and you’ll find plenty of Wi-Fi networks. You don’t need a watch to tell you that.

Its detection is pretty rocky too. We put it alongside a BlackBerry and scanned in both locations. The watch sometimes found nothing, but in the main test, the watch found five networks to the BlackBerry’s 12, which means it doesn’t really work very well.