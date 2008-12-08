Vuzix iWear AV230 XL video glasses

While screens on your mobile phone or MP3 player are getting bigger, they are still incredibly small when it comes to watching content on. Vuzix believes the answer is a pair of sunglasses with a built-in TV screen.

Like the company's previous models in its iWear range, the new AV230XL is worn like a pair of glasses. Thinner than your average Ray-Bans you will, it has to be said, end up looking like Geordi from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Sound is provided by two earphones already connected to the device and the AV230XLs are connected to your iPod, MP3 player or other device via a single video out cable.

Realising there are plenty of devices on the market with varying connectors, you get a couple in the box, so you can connect it to your iPod, or a composite audio/video cable for a portable DVD player.

Everything is then controlled via a dongle that sits in your pocket giving you volume and picture setting options. Picture settings include not just brightness, but contrast and saturation adjustments as well. The settings dongle also doubles as the housing for the AA battery that powers the glasses, lasting around 5 hours, it's enough to watch a couple of movies.

The AV230XL promises to display a private screen equivalent to a 44-inch television when viewed from the same distance, whilst the OLED used provides a brighter more vivid screen than the standard LCDs we've seen in devices from Vuzix and other companies before.

Why would you want it? Well the benefit is that you can watch what you like when you like without the fear of anyone else seeing what you are watching - like porn on the train for example.