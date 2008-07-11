Remington Titanium 360 R5130 electric shaver

Stubble might be in at the moment, but what about those of us who like to keep clean shaven? Remington's latest electric shaver promises to give you a face as smooth as a baby's bottom. So does it? We get shaving to find out.

The R5130 Titanium 360 rotary shaver is the "budget" model of the company's new range, fitting in under the R6130 and R7130.

It delivers 30-minutes shave time from a 90-minute charge as well as offering a 5-minute quick charge option for grooming on the go.

The design is simple, straightforward and unlikely to win any awards - you can tell this is the entry-level of the three models available.

Instead of an LCD screen as found in the R7130 and R6130 you get a six-LED "Fuel Gauge" which will keep you in the know when the power gets low and this is great for a quick glance but nothing more.

Each light, broken down with labels into percentage of battery, represents about 5 minutes of life so enough to know not to get started if it's on red.

The Remington R5130 uses the company's Flex and Pivot technology, incorporating three independent heads and the fully flexing neck pivots to adjust to the contours of your face. The rotary heads give some flex and movement, but not as much as the Philishave we've tested in the past at Pocket-lint. That's not to say that it's rubbish, far from it, it is just not as flexible and that should be something to bear in mind.

Around the back there is a "Detail Styling trimmer" which pops out to do your sideburns, performance is okay, but again expect a couple of passes to achieve the desired result.