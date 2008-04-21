AgfaPhoto AF5070M BT

The growth in digital photography has had to find new ways to exhibit images, with the result being the continued interest in digital photo frames.

The Agfa Photo AF5070M BT is a standard 7-inch LCD panel sporting a resolution of 480 x 234 pixels, which is typical of a frame in this price bracket. Image quality proved sharp and images can be shown in either 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ration, dependent on how you've edited them.

You'll find the standard array of controls on the back of the unit and there is also a remote control that duplicates the main features. The menu system can be a little confusing at first but we soon got to grips with it.

You'll find 128MB of memory built-in and there is support for SD and MemoryStick cards. However, the real trick with this frame is the addition of Bluetooth, so you can stream images straight from your phone, PC or notebook. Connecting an external device is relatively easy and does make the frame a little more versatile.

This isn't just a photo frame, as you'll find small speakers on the back of the unit that allow for the playback of MP3 files. You wouldn't want to use the frame as your main player but for accompaniment to a slideshow, the quality is acceptable.

If still images aren’t enough, you can also play AVI movie files. Once again, quality isn't great for long-term use but for short video clips of the kids, it's more than usable.