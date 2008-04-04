When it comes to choosing a new USB memory stick, there are two factors you need to consider: capacity and extras. This latest key from SanDisk offers both with a great deal of success.



With 4GB of storage for £18 (inc. VAT) you get a lot of space for your money. It's not the fastest of keys as we found it could transfer 1GB of assorted files in 2 minutes and 20 seconds. However, for daily use we found it quick enough for most uses.



The key itself is rather small with an over-sized lid that comes with a clip. The design is aimed at the youth market and comes with a range of different designs. The name comes from the tag, like on a pair of jeans, informing you of the capacity of the key.



When it comes to software, you'll find the latest version of U3, which allows you to load and run applications straight from the key, including your web browser. This is great as it means you can use public terminals without leaving traces or worrying about the programs installed.



SanDisk has tweaked the software, so it doesn't automatically start when you plug the key in, which is a bonus, making the key easier to use that previous versions.

Verdict There are larger capacity versions of the SanDisk Tag available but we think the 4GB version offers the best compromise between price and capacity. If you're looking for a memory key that offers space at a budget price, this is a great option.

