Golla Flash Laptop Shoulder Bag

3.5 stars

Price when reviewed: £30

Quick verdict

It’s a great design and this lightweight bag is good for the commute but it’s not really robust enough for overnight use
For
  • Compact
  • Plenty of storage space
Against
  • Needs more padding

When it comes to carrying your notebook around with you it seems there is an ever increasing choice of bags on offer. This shoulder bag isn’t the most robust of designs but it is stylish and certainly makes an impact.

Made from waterproof nylon, the bag is lightweight and not the sturdiest of designs but the finish is funky if nothing else. The large strap is stitched to the side and while it’s not the most secure of attachments it should last the average life of a carry case.

The bag feels rather compact but there is plenty of room insde for all your extras, as well as your notebook, and the design makes getting things in and out a good deal easier than we expected.

The large flap has a Velcro fastening to keep things safely held inside and there are two front pockets, for your smaller items, which are zippered to keep things locked down tight.

Inside there are two large internal pockets, with the one intended for your notebook foam padded. It’ll hold a 15.4-inch machine with ease and while it’s not the best level of protection, it’s enough for the morning commute.

Verdict

The Golla Flash Laptop Shoulder Bag is on the lightweight side and isn't quite as robust as the notebook cases we're accustomed to seeing. However, if you want something a little more portable for the daily commute, this is more than up to the job.

