  Targus CityLite Retro Notebook Case

Just because you have to carry a notebook around with you on a daily basis doesn’t mean you have to advertise even acknowledge the fact. This is why Targus has designed this notebook carry case for women with a hint of style and elegance.

The black and white printed PVC design is rather fresh and youthful and doesn’t look stuffy or corporate at all. The long straps help it to look like an oversized handbag and add to the chic look.

The bag itself is large enough to hold a notebook up to 14 inches in size and has its own padded compartment. The rest of the bag is large enough to carry your power brick, paperwork and other kit needs with ease.

Targus has even included a smaller holdall that can be used for make-up or other daily essentials. While the bag is great for the daily grind, it isn’t too big, so can’t be used as an overnight bag.