  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget reviews

Targus Car/plane Power Inverter

|
  Targus Car/plane Power Inverter
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £40

Quick verdict

A power brick may not be the most glamorous of kit but the frequent traveller will find it one of the most practical
Read full verdict

For
  • Plenty of options
Against
  • Quite heavy

No matter how good notebook power management gets you can always use a longer battery life, especially when working on the move. This handy device from Targus won't extend your battery but it'll help getting a recharge easier.

Roughly twice the size of a standard power brick, it's an electricity converter. Weighing 425g, it's not the lightest of peripherals but it's one of the smallest power converters we've seen so far. With a cigarette lighter adapter for charging your notebook when in a car and a special adapter for use on planes, which you have to attach, it'll support up to 150 watts without too much trouble.

Frequent travellers can use it as their main power brick, which should help cut down on even more baggage. To make it a little more versatile, there is a USB port and a number of peripheral adapters, so you can charge everything from your smartphone to MP3 player and portable DVD player.

If you're worried about power spikes destroying your kit, the adapter comes with a surge protector built-in, which certainly limits the risk of damage when using out and about.

Verdict

If you’re a frequent traveller and hate the idea of your notebook, or your other gadgets, running out of power while using them on the move, the Targus Car/plane Power Inverter is a great example.

Targus Car/plane Power Inverter deals

Targus Car/plane Power Inverter
£40
£40
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Gadgets
Amazon squeezed a mini cashier-less Amazon Go shop into a Macy's store
CES 2019: What to expect from January's Consumer Electronics Show
Anki's cool Vector robot is getting Amazon Alexa integration soon
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more
Best Kindle 2018: Which Amazon Kindle is best for you?
What is the Royole Rowrite and why you should get one?
Comments