  Targus RS Vertical Messenger bag

If you find yourself often taking your notebook with you on the daily commute, you’ll know how infuriating it can be to have it knocked and jostled about.

We’ve found the best way to avoid this is by opting for a vertical carry case. After all, it offers the same space as a conventional case but as the bulk of the case runs the length of your body it’s a lot less hassle to carry.

The RS Vertical is a great example, made from tough nylon with some serious heavy-duty stitching, it’ll certainly stand up to more than the average commute.

There is a large compartment at the front of the bag that is big enough to hold all your stuff. True, as it’s vertical, you may find yourself having to root around to find the items stuffed at the bottom.

The notebook compartment is to the back of the bag and is well padded and is designed to fit a notebook up to 15.4 inches in size.

Designed to be a messenger bag, you’ll find a single over-the-shoulder strap that comes with a rubberised shoulder support.

The strap is attached to two firmly fixed buckles that feel as though they will carry a reasonable amount of weight.