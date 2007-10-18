  Klikk camera tripod

Klikk is yet another approach to the traditional camera tripod, but does it work? We take a closer look.

Made from the same material as Lego (ABS) the Klikk is a simple bit of plastic that attaches to your camera to give you a steady shot.

At only 12mm thick, the plastic device, which is available in black or red, is thin enough to fit in a jacket pocket and its makers even suggest that you can use it to protect your camera's LCD screen.

The main focus, in fact the only bit that makes it more than just a bit of plastic, is a sliding track and screw which gives you the possibility of gaining up to 85cm up or down at a distance of 3 meters from the subject in one direction.

There are two sizes in the box geared towards different camera tripod mounts. The smaller of the two comes with a central sliding track for cameras with a central tripod mount and a larger size comes with a lateral sliding track for cameras with a lateral tripod mount.